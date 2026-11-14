Johnson will be the Chiefs' top running back for Week 10 after Kenneth Walker (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Walker popped up on Friday's practice report as a DNP due to groin tightness, and the injury is severe enough for the fifth-year running back to miss his first game of the season. That leaves Johnson -- the Chiefs' fifth-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft -- as the lead back for Sunday's game, and with Jaydn Ott (hamstring) listed as questionable, the team could elevate Nate Carter from the practice squad to provide additional backfield depth. Through eight regular-season games, Johnson has turned 26 carries into 111 yards (4.3 YPC) and a touchdown and caught 14 passes on 16 targets for 237 yards and a score.