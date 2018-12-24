Chiefs' Eric Berry: Absence due to maxed snap count

Head coach Andy Reid said Berry (undisclosed) didn't play in the final series of Sunday's game against the Seahawks because the safety had reached his predetermined snap count, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs are being extra cautious with the 29-year-old, who is playing in just his second game since injuring his Achilles during Week 1 of the 2017 season. It can be safely assumed he'll be on a snap count next week as well, which slightly limits Berry's upside as an IDP prospect in Week 17.