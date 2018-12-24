Chiefs' Eric Berry: Absent for final series

Berry (undisclosed) was not on the field for the Chiefs' final defensive series during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

This isn't a good sign for Berry, who was playing in just his second game since injuring his heel during Week 1 of the 2017 season. With that said, it isn't certain that he suffered a setback with that particular injury, as there could be another explanation for Berry's absence during the game's conclusion. We should know more no later than Wednesday, when Kansas City will issue its first injury report of the week.