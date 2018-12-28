Chiefs' Eric Berry: Absent from practice

Berry (foot) did not practice Friday due to foot and calf issues, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Berry is managing injuries to his right foot and calf, the same leg on which he had a heel injury that caused him to remain sidelined until Week 15, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. It seems probable that the Chiefs could elect to take a cautious approach to Berry's recovery, and keep him sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.