Chiefs' Eric Berry: Absent from practice
Berry (foot) did not practice Friday due to foot and calf issues, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Berry is managing injuries to his right foot and calf, the same leg on which he had a heel injury that caused him to remain sidelined until Week 15, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. It seems probable that the Chiefs could elect to take a cautious approach to Berry's recovery, and keep him sidelined for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...