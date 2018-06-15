Chiefs' Eric Berry: Back practicing
Berry (Achilles) has returned to full participation in practice, The Athletic reports.
Berry was present for the beginning of offseason workouts and has now progressed to full participation in drills. It remains to be seen how effective he will be in his return from an injury that can have a major impact on explosiveness. Regardless, the veteran should serve as a quarterback in the secondary and has a history of recovering from major setbacks after battling his way back from Hodgkin's Lymphoma earlier in his career.
