Chiefs' Eric Berry: Carries questionable tag
Berry (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Berry logged three limited practices for the second straight week, but the Chiefs may want to see him upgrade to full work before clearing him for his season debut. His fate will officially be known approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, when the Chiefs will release their inactive list. Ron Parker, Eric Murray and Daniel Sorensen have been serving as Kansas City's primary safeties this season while Berry has been sidelined.
