Chiefs' Eric Berry: Could be back after Week 12 bye
Berry (heel) who is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Rams, could be ready to play coming out of the Chiefs' Week 12 bye, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Berry has yet to practice this season and has been withheld from action since tearing the Achilles' tendon in his right foot in Week 1 of the 2017 campaign. Ongoing complications as Berry works back from surgery have provided stumbling blocks in his recovery, but the star safety is said to be making continued strides in recent weeks. If Berry is able to resume practicing after the bye, he could debut as soon as Week 13 in Oakland. Ron Parker and Eric Murray have been serving as the Chiefs' primary safeties this season while Berry has been sidelined.
