Chiefs' Eric Berry: Day-to-day with sore heel
Coach Andy Reid on Monday labeled Berry "day-to-day" as he recovers from a sore heel, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It's certainly a positive sign that Berry isn't facing an extended absence after missing nearly all of 2017 with a torn Achilles, but he will likely be worked back slowly to avoid further complications. It remains to be seen if he will be available for the regular-season opener Sunday against the Chargers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country