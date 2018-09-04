Chiefs' Eric Berry: Day-to-day with sore heel

Coach Andy Reid on Monday labeled Berry "day-to-day" as he recovers from a sore heel, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

It's certainly a positive sign that Berry isn't facing an extended absence after missing nearly all of 2017 with a torn Achilles, but he will likely be worked back slowly to avoid further complications. It remains to be seen if he will be available for the regular-season opener Sunday against the Chargers.