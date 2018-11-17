Chiefs' Eric Berry: Deemed doubtful for Week 11

Berry (heel) has been listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Rams, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry will likely have to wait another week for a chance to make his season debut as he was unable to practice again this week. Assuming he ultimately gets ruled out, Ron Parker and Eric Murray will continue starting at safety.

