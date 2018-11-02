Chiefs' Eric Berry: Deemed doubtful for Week 9

Coach Andy Reid said Berry (heel) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Berry has yet to practice in even a limited fashion since the season started after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired right heel in August. Barring an unforeseen turnaround in his condition over the next two days, Berry will be sidelined for yet another game, paving the way for Ron Parker and Eric Murray to handle most of the snaps at the two safety spots.