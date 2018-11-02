Chiefs' Eric Berry: Deemed doubtful for Week 9
Coach Andy Reid said Berry (heel) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Berry has yet to practice in even a limited fashion since the season started after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired right heel in August. Barring an unforeseen turnaround in his condition over the next two days, Berry will be sidelined for yet another game, paving the way for Ron Parker and Eric Murray to handle most of the snaps at the two safety spots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...