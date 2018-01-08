Chiefs' Eric Berry: 'Doing well' in rehab

Head coach Andy Reid said Berry (Achilles) is "doing well" in his rehabilitation.

Berry, who ruptured an Achilles tendon in the season opener, was initially slapped with a six-month timetable for recovery. Considering he went down in September, the three-time All-Pro safety seems likely to be available for OTAs in late April if he continues to maneuver through his rehab setback-free.

