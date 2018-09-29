Chiefs' Eric Berry: Doubtful for Monday
Berry (heel) is considered doubtful for Monday's contest against Denver, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.
Berry hasn't quite been able to shake the heel injury in the early going. The doubtful designation comes after sitting out practice this week. Barring any unforeseen developments, a Berry-Chiefs reunion will have to wait until at least Week 5 for the moment. Eric Murray should be the guy at strong safety again against Denver.
