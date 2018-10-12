Chiefs' Eric Berry: Doubtful for Sunday
Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Berry is on track to be sidelined for Week 6, as the defensive back is yet to make his 2018 debut while nursing a sore heel. With Eric Murray (lower leg) already ruled out, the Chiefs will have to turn to either Josh Shaw or Jordan Lucas to start at strong safety against New England.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...