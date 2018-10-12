Chiefs' Eric Berry: Doubtful for Sunday

Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry is on track to be sidelined for Week 6, as the defensive back is yet to make his 2018 debut while nursing a sore heel. With Eric Murray (lower leg) already ruled out, the Chiefs will have to turn to either Josh Shaw or Jordan Lucas to start at strong safety against New England.