Chiefs' Eric Berry: Doubtful for Week 10

Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry still has yet to return to practice this season, and seems very likely to miss Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals. Expect Ron Parker and Eric Murray to once again handle the majority of snaps at the safety position if Berry indeed remains sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories