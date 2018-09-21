Chiefs' Eric Berry: Doubtful for Week 3

Berry (heel) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Berry hasn't practiced in weeks as he works his way back from an unspecified heel injury. Unless he's surprisingly given the green light to play Sunday, look for the Chiefs to continue starting Eric Murray and Ron Parker at safety.

