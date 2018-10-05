Chiefs' Eric Berry: Doubtful for Week 5

Berry (heel) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Berry's absence continues to extend well into the regular season, while Eric Murray has overtaken the duties at strong safety next to Ron Parker. As Berry eyes a return to full practice at some point, his status for Week 6 remains up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories