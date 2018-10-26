Chiefs' Eric Berry: Doubtful for Week 8

Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry was unable to log his first practice of the 2018 season Wednesday or Thursday, and seems to be a long shot to play Sunday. The Tennessee product has yet to play in 2018 as well. Jordan Lucas will likely serve as the starting strong safety again Sunday.

