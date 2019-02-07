Chiefs' Eric Berry: Ends season on positive note
General manager Brett Veach suggested Berry did not aggravate his heel injury during the Chiefs' loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Nate Taylor of the Athletic reports.
Prior to the AFC Championship Game, Andie Hagemann of the NFL Network suggested that the pain in Berry's heal continues to linger and that the safety will likely need surgery to correct the issue. There's been no word of a specific timeline for his offseason, though, making it uncertain Berry will be available for the start of OTAs this spring. In any event, it's a positive development for all parties that Berry didn't seem to sustain any setbacks during Kansas City's playoff run.
