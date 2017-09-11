Chiefs' Eric Berry: Expected to be sidelined for six months

Berry (Achilles) is expected to be out for six months, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

As disheartening as this is for Berry, the injury doesn't appear to be career threatening. There's a good chance he'll make a full recovery by or even before the six-month expected recovery date. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder was quick to note that this is a ballpark estimate and things can change depending on his progress. While he's out, Daniel Sorenson is the likely replacement.