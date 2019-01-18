Chiefs' Eric Berry: Expected to play

Berry (heel) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Patriots, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Berry sat out last week's divisional-round victory over Indianapolis along with the Chiefs' regular-season finale, but now appears ready to go. The 30-year-old has only played two games this season, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be subjected to a snap count Sunday. In any capacity, Berry's presence figures to bolster Kansas City's secondary against Tom Brady and the Patriots.