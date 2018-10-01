Chiefs' Eric Berry: Inactive for Monday's game
Berry (heel) is inactive for Monday's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Berry's inactive status hardly comes as a surprise given his doubtful designation heading into the weekend. What was originally deemed a week-to-week injury at the season's beginning has turned into a prolonged absence. It's tough to predict when Berry will be ready to take the field again given the murkiness of his situation. Berry's practice report remains the best source of speculation leading into Week 5. As for now, Eric Murray looks to be the guy at safety.
