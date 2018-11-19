Chiefs' Eric Berry: Inactive for Week 12

Berry (heel) is inactive for Monday's game against the Rams, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry was unable to practice again this week, so his lack of availability is no surprise. The star safety will remain sidelined as he continues to manage his recovery from a torn Achilles' tendon. It appears that Berry has a shot of making his 2018 debut against Oakland in Week 13 if he's able to return to practice beforehand.