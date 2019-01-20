Chiefs' Eric Berry: Likely in Sunday's lineup

Berry (heel) is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Patriots, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reports.

Berry has only played in two games -- both in the regular season -- this year, logging 99 defensive snaps and making 11 tackles. His return to the lineup will strengthen the Chiefs' secondary against a fierce Patriots' passing attack led by Tom Brady. Although he'll start in Sunday's game, Berry's injury woes aren't over. According to Andie Hagemann of NFL.com, Berry will have his heel evaluated after the season and he'll likely need surgery.