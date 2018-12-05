Chiefs' Eric Berry: Limited to begin week

Berry (heel) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Berry has now logged four straight limited sessions since returning to practice last week. It's a positive sign that the former All-Pro appears to have avoided any setbacks throughout any of the sessions, but it's possible that Berry will need more time to build up stamina before making his 2018 debut. His status for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens remains murky at best.

More News
Our Latest Stories