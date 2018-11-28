Chiefs' Eric Berry: Logs first practice of season

Berry (heel) participated in Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry finally returned to practice Wednesday, putting an end to his season-long absence. The former All-Pro's 2018 debut appears to be forthcoming, but he's still unlikely to be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders. "We'll just see how he does," coach Andy Reid said according to Kissel. Berry's eventual return to the field should be a notable boost for Kansas City's defense, which gave up 54 points to the Rams in Week 11.

More News
Our Latest Stories