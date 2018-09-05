Chiefs' Eric Berry: Misses practice Wednesday
Berry (heel) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Coach Andy Reid labeled Berry "day-to-day" Monday, so the Chiefs could simply be taking a cautious approach to the star safety's recovery as the regular-season opener approaches. It remains unclear if Berry's heel soreness is related to the Achilles injury that cost him nearly the entire 2017 season. The veteran seems likely to return in the near future, but it remains to be seen whether Berry will suit up against the Chargers on Sunday.
