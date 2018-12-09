Chiefs' Eric Berry: Not expected to play Sunday
Berry (heel) is not expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Chiefs are expected to hold Berry out for Week 14, but they are preparing him to play Week 15 against the Chargers on Thursday.
