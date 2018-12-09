Chiefs' Eric Berry: Not playing Week 14

Berry (heel) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs are eyeing their Thursday night game in Week 15 against the Chargers for Berry's season debut. If the star safety is to gain clearance for that contest, he may need to step up his activity in practice beforehand. Berry has taken part in each of the Chiefs' six sessions over the past two weeks, but hasn't advanced beyond limited participation.

