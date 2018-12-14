Chiefs' Eric Berry: Offcially active Thursday

Berry (heel) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Berry will officially take the field for the first time since tearing his Achilles during Week 1 of the 2017 season, though he's expected to be on a pitch count as the Chiefs ease the safety back into action. With Berry unlikely to receive a full workload of snaps, Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray could see additional reps next to Ron Parker.