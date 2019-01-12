Chiefs' Eric Berry: Officially inactive

Berry (heel) is officially listed as inactive for Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Colts, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Berry has had two weeks to recover from a heel injury, but will ultimately watch Saturday's game from the sidelines. Daniel Sorensen figures to replace him as the Chiefs' starting strong safety. The veteran defensive back will now hope the team can get a win so he can set his sights on a possible return next week.