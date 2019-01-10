Chiefs' Eric Berry: Officially listed as questionable

Berry (heel) is questionable for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Colts.

Berry was a non-participant in practice Thursday and Wednesday after having been limited Tuesday. Coach Andy Reid is non-committal about Berry's availability Saturday according to BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site, so the veteran safety's status could come down to a game-time decision. Daniel Sorensen would likely slot into the starting lineup if Berry were unable to go.

