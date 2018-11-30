Chiefs' Eric Berry: Officially listed as questionable

Berry (heel) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Berry practiced for the first time this season Wednesday, and was a limited participant all week. It seems likely that the former All-Pro will need to fully return to practice before making his 2018 debut, but his questionable designation is still a notable step in the right direction even if he ultimately remains sidelined Week 13.

