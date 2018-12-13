Chiefs' Eric Berry: Pitch count on tap

Berry (heel) is expected to start against the Chargers on Thursday and will be on a pitch count, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Berry appears on track to take the field for the first time since Week 1 of the 2017 season. The standout safety will likely take it slow as he continues to manage his recovery from Achilles and heel injuries, and will work to prove that he's returned to full health during Thursday's tilt against the Chargers. Eric Murray will serve as Berry's primary backup.