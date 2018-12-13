Chiefs' Eric Berry: Pitch count on tap
Berry (heel) is expected to start against the Chargers on Thursday and will be on a pitch count, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Berry appears on track to take the field for the first time since Week 1 of the 2017 season. The standout safety will likely take it slow as he continues to manage his recovery from Achilles and heel injuries, and will work to prove that he's returned to full health during Thursday's tilt against the Chargers. Eric Murray will serve as Berry's primary backup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...