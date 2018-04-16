Chiefs' Eric Berry: Present and active during offseason workouts
Berry (Achilles) was present for the beginning of offseason workouts, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Berry's appearance at the team's offseason workouts indicates the safety is closing in on a complete recovery from the ruptured Achilles' tendon that derailed his 2017 season. Those close to the team will likely monitor every step and breath Berry takes, but with nearly five months to go before the regular season kicks off, it appears Berry is finally getting his feet back underneath him.
