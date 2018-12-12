Chiefs' Eric Berry: Questionable for Thursday

Berry (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Chargers.

Berry practiced in a limited fashion each day this week. Coach Andy Reid said Monday that "there's a chance" that Berry could play Thursday. If Berry does play, it would be the first time since Week 1 of the 2017 season. If Berry doesn't play, Eric Murray will likely remain in his increased role against the Chargers.

