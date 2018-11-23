Chiefs' Eric Berry: Return forthcoming
Berry (heel) is likely to return to the practice field next week, Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star reports.
This is excellent news for the former All-Pro who has yet to suit up this season. Coming off a game where the Chiefs' defense gave up 54 points to the Rams, Berry's return would be a welcomed one for the team. Berry is still unlikely to play in Week 13, but it's a matter of when, not if, he'll return this season.
