Chiefs' Eric Berry: Return forthcoming

Berry (heel) is likely to return to the practice field next week, Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star reports.

This is excellent news for the former All-Pro who has yet to suit up this season. Coming off a game where the Chiefs' defense gave up 54 points to the Rams, Berry's return would be a welcomed one for the team. Berry is still unlikely to play in Week 13, but it's a matter of when, not if, he'll return this season.