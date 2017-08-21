Chiefs' Eric Berry: Returns to practice Monday
Berry (heel) returned to practice Monday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Berry has been dealing with a sore heel for roughly over two weeks now. Fortunately for Berry's recovery, the Chiefs seemed willing to allow him to fully recuperate before making a return to the field. Berry projects as the team's starting safety this year.
