Chiefs' Eric Berry: Ruled out for Week 2

Berry (heel) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Berry never had much hope of suiting up in the Chiefs' second game of the season after failing to practice all week and carrying a doubtful designation into the contest. With Berry out of commission, Eric Murray and Ron Parker are expected to serve as the Chiefs' starting safety tandem. Both tallied nine tackles apiece in the season-opening win over the Chargers and could continue to deliver IDP utility while Berry is sidelined.

