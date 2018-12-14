Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sees limited snaps in return
Berry (heel) didn't play in the second half of Thursday's loss to the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Berry thankfully didn't aggravate the heel injury that kept him sidelined to this point in the season, as the team planned on limiting his snaps from the get-go. "We came in with a plan and we just stuck with it," Berry said. "We didn't want to push it past that." The 29-year-old produced six tackles (four solo) on 30 defensive snaps and may continue to split time at strong safety with Daniel Sorensen as he is eased back into the fold defensively.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...