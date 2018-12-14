Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sees limited snaps in return

Berry (heel) didn't play in the second half of Thursday's loss to the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Berry thankfully didn't aggravate the heel injury that kept him sidelined to this point in the season, as the team planned on limiting his snaps from the get-go. "We came in with a plan and we just stuck with it," Berry said. "We didn't want to push it past that." The 29-year-old produced six tackles (four solo) on 30 defensive snaps and may continue to split time at strong safety with Daniel Sorensen as he is eased back into the fold defensively.