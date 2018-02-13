Play

Chiefs' Eric Berry: Should be back for beginning of season

Berry (Achilles) should be back for beginning of the 2018 season, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Berry ruptured his Achilles against the Patriots in Week 1 last season but is already back running drills on the field, as a video posted by his agent Chad Speck shows. Barring any setbacks, the veteran safety should be available for OTAs this spring.

