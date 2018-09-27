Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sidelined at practice Thursday

Berry (heel) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

That fact that Berry still hasn't been able to return to practice this week does not bode well for his Week 4 status. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they are operating on a long week since they don't play until Monday in Denver. However, given that the defensive back hasn't practiced in well over a month, chances are Berry will be held out for yet another week.

More News
Our Latest Stories