Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sidelined at practice Thursday
Berry (heel) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
That fact that Berry still hasn't been able to return to practice this week does not bode well for his Week 4 status. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they are operating on a long week since they don't play until Monday in Denver. However, given that the defensive back hasn't practiced in well over a month, chances are Berry will be held out for yet another week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4