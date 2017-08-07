Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sits out Monday's practice with heel injury
Berry (heel) did not practice Monday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Although the injury is taking longer to fully heal than expected, the good news is that Berry still figures to be a full go for Week 1. The Chiefs seem more concerned with his health than rushing him back onto the field, which is rather expected. Berry likely won't play much in the preseason anyway, so we'll just have to monitor how he holds up in practice before we can begin jumping to conclusions once the regular season nears.
