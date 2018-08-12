Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sits out with sore heel
Berry didn't practice Sunday due to a heel injury, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The team hasn't expressed much concern about Berry's heel soreness and was likely holding him out for precautionary reasons. Look for Eric Murray and Robert Golden to get some run with the first-team defense while Berry is out.
