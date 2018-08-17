Chiefs' Eric Berry: Sitting out Friday
Berry (heel) will not dress for Friday's preseason game against the Falcons, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
It's unclear if the heel soreness Berry is experiencing relates to his Achilles injury from a season ago, but the team already knows he can play and has little incentive to rush him back to action. Berry's next opportunity to dress arrives next Saturday against the Bears, while Eric Murray and Leon McQuay are candidates for additional playing time in his absence.
