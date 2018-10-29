Chiefs' Eric Berry: Still day-to-day
Owner Clark Hunt said that Berry (heel) is "literally day to day," Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Berry was initially labeled day-to-day during the beginning of the 2018 regular season, but still has yet to return to practice. While it appears that the Chiefs still expect Berry to play during the season, a timeline for the star safety's return still remains undisclosed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8