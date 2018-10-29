Chiefs' Eric Berry: Still day-to-day

Owner Clark Hunt said that Berry (heel) is "literally day to day," Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Berry was initially labeled day-to-day during the beginning of the 2018 regular season, but still has yet to return to practice. While it appears that the Chiefs still expect Berry to play during the season, a timeline for the star safety's return still remains undisclosed.

