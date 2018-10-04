Chiefs' Eric Berry: Still not practicing
Berry (heel) was absent from practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The fact that Berry has yet to see the field this season makes this news hardly a surprise. His injury was originally deemed week-to-week but has turned into a lengthy absence. There is no evidence to suggest when Berry could return to the field and this news doesn't bode well for his Week 5 availability.
