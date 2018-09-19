Chiefs' Eric Berry: Still not practicing

Berry (heel) is a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Berry has yet to practice during the regular season, but seems to be progressing well from a torn Achilles. It seems unlikely that the 29-year-old will suit up against the 49ers on Sunday, so expect Eric Murray and Ron Parker to split the Chiefs' starting safety load.

More News
Our Latest Stories