Chiefs' Eric Berry: Unlikely to play Sunday

Berry (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Berry took a big step forward this week when he returned to practice, logging limited participation Wednesday through Friday. While he has experienced no setbacks in any of the sessions, Berry likely needs more time to build up stamina after being sidelined for several months with the right heel injury, which is linked to the surgery he required to repair a ruptured Achilles' tendon early last season. Once he's ready to go, Berry should provide a lift to a leaky secondary that has sorely missed his presence.