Chiefs' Eric Berry: Unlikely to play Sunday
Berry (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Berry has been practicing for the last two weeks, but only in limited fashion. Fortunately, it sounds like the safety has experienced no setbacks with his surgically repaired right Achilles' tendon since that time, so his return could be on the horizon. Schefter notes that the Chiefs are preparing Berry to play Week 15 against the Chargers on Thursday night if all goes well in the sessions leading up to that contest.
