Chiefs' Eric Berry: Unlikely to play Sunday

Berry (heel) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Andy Reid reinforced Berry's doubtful tag Friday, saying that the cornerback "probably won't" play in the season opener. Berry has been nursing the heel injury since mid-August, and while it remains unclear what the ailment stems from, the defensive back will need at least another week off to continue his recovery.